Learn the basics of virtual server security software selection

Virtual server security software continuously scans environments for threats and provides alerts for any anomalies across the attack surface. Though these systems enable you to be proactive about attacks and automate specific actions, you shouldn't just pick any tool off the shelf and hope it works for your organization.

To select the best fit for virtual server security software, be sure to figure out which areas of virtual security you must address, decide what specific features to evaluate and look at the current market offerings.

For improved security, VMs and virtual infrastructure should have isolated new hosted elements, testing and review processes for all components, separate management APIs for network health, and networks that don't mix between tenants or services.

Because threat actors can access virtual infrastructure without physical data center access, there are increased risks that organizations must track and address. Possible security areas include the following:

VM sprawl. This happens when you have more VMs than you can easily or effectively manage. You run the risk of overlooked VMs or missed updates if there are too many in your data center.

Sensitive VM data. You should ensure that sensitive data has extra security measures to protect it within the VM.

Offline VM security. Though offline VMs might not actively connect to your network, they're still a part of your infrastructure and can serve as an attack vector.

Hyperjacking. This is the term for when a threat actor takes over a hypervisor to target the OS or VMs to hide any malicious presence.

Pre-configured VMs. Automatic settings on these VMs may not be stringent enough for your organization's IT policies.

Features to evaluate during virtualization security software selection Your organization's VM security needs depend on the size of its virtual infrastructure, knowledgeable staff availability and any data security restrictions or requirements. These requirements can help any IT team figure out the best type of software that will work for their VM security needs. During security tool software evaluation, you must be aware of any licensing requirements, the number of supported VMs and cost. If you opt for a 30-day trial period, be sure to evaluate the following features: Intrusion detection. This is any tool that scans network traffic for suspicious activity and alerts. Its primary capabilities are anomaly detection and reports, but some tools can perform pre-specified actions once they identify a threat.

Compliance and auditing. These features help you produce reports to ensure any industry-specific compliance requirements are met. Ideally, you should be able to go through logs and track any administrative changes in your VM. Be sure to thoroughly vet any compliance features if you do have specific requirements, such as HIPAA.

Access controls. These settings let you grant and restrict user access to avoid unauthorized changes or host configurations on the VMs.

These settings let you grant and restrict user access to avoid unauthorized changes or host configurations on the VMs. Antivirus and antimalware protection. Like antivirus software for traditional infrastructure, these features provide a layer of protection for these specific attack types.