Docker security checklists mitigate container cyberthreats

IT administrators can address containers' inherent security vulnerabilities with the help of a Docker security checklist that includes authentic Docker images and implementing container security tools.

Many IT professionals consider containers a truly isolated and secure technology, but Docker contains potential security vulnerabilities. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) program, which the Mitre Corporation launched in 1999, catalogs software's known cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The CVE program provides a database of Docker vulnerabilities and categorizes them with a number and description through 2020.

According to the CVE Details webpage, a gain privileges attack is the most prevalent Docker risk. This attack uses a Trojan horse docker-credential-wincred.exe file to gain unauthorized access to data. These security vulnerabilities remain prevalent to Docker, and admins must think about security from the perspective of the systems under their control.

Docker security risks admins must address The Mitre CVE database reported 59 security notices from 2020. For example, notice CVE-2020-7606 revealed a potential attack vector if admins use the docker-compose-remote-api command. The CVE notice includes a detailed explanation of the vulnerability and how to mitigate the risk. Docker images for admins' applications also pose a risk. Whenever admins download a Docker image, it's their responsibility to know which applications -- and which versions -- the Docker image contains. It's possible that a vulnerability from a database or a web server could put admins' network at risk if it were to run in a container. Network endpoints represent another threat vector for Docker containers. The best way to identify potential network-related issues is to test a container with image scanning tools such as Docker Hub, Red Hat's Quay, VMware's Clair and Covalent's Cilium in a sandbox setup.