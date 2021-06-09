Easily transfer VMs to the cloud with Microsoft Azure Migrate

Planning a cloud migration is like taking a trip: It's important to double-check that every necessity is in the suitcase and confirm that every travel leg is on time. When admins move VMs to the cloud, they must ensure they have the right tools to move all essential virtual infrastructure and that they have enough storage. This type of task is where Microsoft's Azure Migrate can help.

Microsoft's Azure Migrate provides IT teams with a centralized portal to discover, assess and migrate systems and data from their on-premises infrastructure to the Azure cloud.

Admins can use the portal to move their physical and virtual servers, VDI, databases, web applications and large-scale data sets. They can use Azure Migrate to migrate VMs to Azure on private and public clouds. The service is included in an Azure subscription at no additional cost.

A look at Azure Migrate's capabilities Azure Migrate provides a single portal to manage the entire VM migration process. The portal walks admins through the discovery, assessment and migration phases and provides end-to-end visibility into operations. Admins can start, run, track and analyze workflows. The tools enable admins to perform different tasks based on the types of systems or data they plan to migrate. Organizations should be aware that Azure Migrate is a one-way service specifically designed to move servers, applications and data to Azure. The portal includes the following: Server Assessment. Discovers and assesses on-premises physical servers, VMware VMs and Hyper-V VMs in preparation for the migration to Azure. This tool supports both Windows and Linux servers.

Discovers and assesses on-premises physical servers, VMware VMs and Hyper-V VMs in preparation for the migration to Azure. This tool supports both Windows and Linux servers. Server Migration. Migrates physical servers, VMware VMs, Hyper-V VMs and their applications. Server Migration also migrates VMs from public clouds because it categorizes them as physical servers.

Migrates physical servers, VMware VMs, Hyper-V VMs and their applications. Server Migration also migrates VMs from public clouds because it categorizes them as physical servers. Data Migration Assistant. Evaluates SQL Server databases to prepare them for migration to Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance or Azure VMs that run SQL Server. The assessment information helps admins understand potential database compatibility concerns, such as partially supported issues or behavior changes.

Evaluates SQL Server databases to prepare them for migration to Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance or Azure VMs that run SQL Server. The assessment information helps admins understand potential database compatibility concerns, such as partially supported issues or behavior changes. Database Migration Service. Migrates on-premises databases to Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance or Azure VMs that run SQL Server. The tool supports SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and Oracle.

Migrates on-premises databases to Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance or Azure VMs that run SQL Server. The tool supports SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and Oracle. Movere. Provides an analysis of on-premises infrastructure to prepare for an Azure migration. This SaaS tool scans for available servers, provides application utilization statistics and details potential security gaps.

Provides an analysis of on-premises infrastructure to prepare for an Azure migration. This SaaS tool scans for available servers, provides application utilization statistics and details potential security gaps. App Service Migration Assistant. Assesses on-premises .NET and PHP web apps in preparation for migration to Azure and then runs the migration.

Assesses on-premises .NET and PHP web apps in preparation for migration to Azure and then runs the migration. Data Box. Facilitates large-scale migrations of offline data to Azure. Azure Migrate also integrates several third-party tools from Carbonite, Lakeside, RackWare and UnifyCloud. For certain operations, admins must install a lightweight appliance into their infrastructure setup. Azure Migrate uses this appliance to discover and assess physical servers, VMware VMs and Hyper-V VMs. A single Azure Migrate appliance can discover up to 1,000 physical servers, 10,000 VMware VMs and 5,000 Hyper-V VMs. It also uses the appliance to carry out agentless migrations of on-premises VMware VMs. Admins that already use Azure have minimized risk if they try out Azure Migrate because service is free. However, they can still incur charges if they use the integrated third-party tools or certain Azure services; the Database Migration Service tool is free only for the first 180 days.