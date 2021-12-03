Low-cost virtualization courses to build your VMware skills

Admins who run software-defined data centers must understand virtualization concepts, but they might need some professional development and training. VMware is a primary source of such expertise, but other online training options provide admins with the necessary foundation to pass certification tests.

Virtualization classes can -- and, in most cases, do -- lead IT administrators to be a VMware Certified Professional. To gain this certification, an admin needs a basic understanding of virtualization technology, as well as a specialization in one of five areas: data center virtualization; network virtualization; cloud management and automation; desktop and mobility; or digital workspace.

Low-cost virtualization course options for VMware vSphere Non-VMware-sponsored courses help admins learn about virtualization technology and build their knowledge with course modules, webinars and quizzes -- without the cost of VMware certifications. Udemy Udemy's VMware vSphere course helps individuals learn about VMware virtualization. Students learn how to install and configure ESXi hypervisors and manage enterprise network connections. Admins also work with snapshots, clones, templates and task automation. Attendees build VMs and learn the purpose and benefits of VMware Tools. They also learn how to optimize VM performance and reduce resource overhead. The course outlines how to setup Hands-on Labs, configure security processes, and manage local and external storage, as well as vCenter Server 7 management. LinkedIn LinkedIn Learning's VMware vSphere 6.5 course teaches skills for IT staff to deploy and manage VMware vSphere. Students gain knowledge in vSphere data center configuration and deployment, vSphere storage administration, vSphere deployment upgrades and vSphere security settings. This class helps admins pass the VMware certification exam. It provides an overview, including information on the exam structure, certification prerequisites and types of questions that students should expect, as well as study tips. The class features an overview of the 10 exam domains and provides references to related courses and resources to help individuals prepare for the exam, including hands-on labs and live, instructor-led training. Global Knowledge Global Knowledge's VMware vSphere: Install, Configure, Manage [V7] is geared toward system admins, systems engineers and technicians. This offering covers software-defined data center terminology and helps students understand how vSphere components function in this infrastructure type. Students configure and install VMware ESXi hosts and VMware vCenter Server Appliances. The course also covers network virtualization: Admins learn ways to create virtual networks with vSphere standard switches. Storage is a major part of the infrastructure, and the class describes the storage technologies that vSphere supports. Students configure virtual storage using iSCSI and NFS format; create and manage VMware vSphere VM File System data stores; use vSphere Client to create VMs, templates, clones and snapshots; and create a content library and deploy VMs from library templates.