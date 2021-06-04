Run servers from anywhere with Hyper-V remote management

The Hyper-V Manager is the default tool for managing Microsoft's Hyper-V and is installed alongside Hyper-V on Windows Server. This GUI-based tool can create and remove VMs, create checkpoints and perform other common administrative tasks.

This means admins don't have to manage Hyper-V directly from the server console. They can install the Hyper-V Manager on a Windows 10 machine and manage the setup remotely, regardless of the server's -- or their -- location.

Use RSAT to perform Hyper-V administration Remote server administration tools (RSAT) are a collection of GUI-based tools that support remote management for various Windows Server roles and features. These tools include Hyper-V Manager, which makes RSAT a great option for admins who decide to manage Hyper-V remotely. Microsoft makes RSAT available for download. However, if organizations run an October 2018 or newer release of Windows 10 Professional, the tools are already built in. RSAT has historically included Hyper-V Manager, but it is not a part of RSAT built into Windows 10. Windows 10 natively supports Hyper-V, so admins can install the Hyper-V Manager separately from RSAT tools. Even so, RSAT remains available for those who must manage Hyper-V from a version of Windows that does not natively support the hypervisor.

A glance at Hyper-V Manager's capabilities Useful management options beyond Hyper-V Manager include Windows Admin Center, Microsoft PowerShell and System Center Virtual Machine Manager (SCVMM). The Windows Admin Center is still relatively new and is not universally adopted; PowerShell is a command-line interface tool, which poses a learning curve; and SCVMM must be licensed separately, which leaves many admins to use the Hyper-V Manager. When admins install the Hyper-V user role onto Windows Server, they also install Hyper-V Manager if the server is configured for the desktop experience. This means admins can directly manage Hyper-V from the server's console and remotely manage any hosts. Admins can also install the Hyper-V Manager independently of Hyper-V and then connect it to a remote Hyper-V system. The first benefit of remote Hyper-V management is that it frees users from having to work directly from a server console; admins can use their own device to manage the organization's Hyper-V hosts. A second benefit of remote Hyper-V management is that it reduces the need to manage each host individually. Suppose an organization has five different Hyper-V hosts. Rather than visit each individual host to perform management tasks, admins can link a single copy of the Hyper-V Manager to all five hosts, which allows the hosts to be centrally managed. A third benefit of Hyper-V Manager is that it deploys Hyper-V in server cores but does not sacrifice the ability to manage Hyper-V from a GUI-based tool. Microsoft recommends server core deployments because they have a smaller footprint than hosts that run on the full desktop experience. This makes the hosts more secure and means the VM can use resources that the GUI normally consumes in order to run on the host.