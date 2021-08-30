Set up a rock-solid virtualized storage management strategy

Despite the benefits of virtualized storage, there's not a clear way to deploy or manage the technology; this is in part because organizations have different requirements, and offerings vary significantly in capabilities, technology requirements and use cases.

Storage virtualization can help simplify management and improve resource use. It also streamlines advanced feature application across the storage pool and extend the life of older storage systems.

When admins deploy and manage virtual storage, they must account for four main considerations. Many of these components are specific to the selected software, but the following are true across the board:

Performance. A virtual storage offering should deliver the performance necessary to support the organization's workloads, no matter the type or how often they fluctuate. The offering should include features to enhance storage performance, while it minimizes any negative effects the virtualization process causes.

Resiliency and availability. A storage virtualization solution should deliver high availability, minimize disruptions in services and protect against data loss. This requires redundant hardware throughout the virtual storage setup, along with comprehensive data protections and fault tolerance.

Security and compliance. No matter what type of storage virtualization or SDS option an IT team deploys, keep security and compliance at the forefront. The virtualized storage tool should always protect data and prevent unauthorized access to the storage infrastructure and its data.

Management and monitoring. Admins must manage and monitor all components in their virtual storage infrastructure. To this end, the software should provide the visibility and control admins require to maintain systems, perform upgrades, manage data, monitor the storage and get issue alerts.