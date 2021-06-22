Tips to launch VirtualBox nested virtualization

Nested virtualization is the practice of running a hypervisor inside of a VM. It is useful in lab environments for employee training or code development testing. Some organizations also use nested virtualization when they let certain users create their own VMs with limits on what those users can do.

VirtualBox is a free, open source hypervisor from Oracle that runs on a variety of VMs and supports nested virtualization. VirtualBox users can virtualize Oracle VM Server or KVM within its VMs. To set up VirtualBox nested virtualization, you install VirtualBox onto the OS, create a VM and then install a copy of VirtualBox on that VM.

With nested virtualization, you can give a user access to a VM that runs a nested copy of VirtualBox. Then the user can create VMs on an as-needed basis but cannot consume more resources than what you allocate to the VM with the nested VirtualBox copy. This strategy protects the virtual environment from VMs that overwhelm memory or other resources.

To use VirtualBox nested virtualization, run version 6.1 or higher. Oracle supports nested virtualization on a limited basis in version 6.0 but only for certain AMD CPUs. Version 6.1 adds support for Intel processors.

Set up VirtualBox nested virtualization Generally, admins launch nested virtualization in VirtualBox on a per-VM basis. You must create a VM before you can enable nested virtualization. Once you create the VM to host the nested copy of VirtualBox, open the VirtualBox Manager, right-click on the VM and then choose the Settings command from the shortcut menu. The Settings dialog box contains a series of icons that run along the left side of the window. Click on the System icon, and the dialog box displays the VM's system settings. The system settings are divided into a series of tabs. Select the Processor tab, then the Enable Nested VT-x/AMD-V checkbox and click OK. Now the VM is ready for nested virtualization.