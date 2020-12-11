Colocation vs. cloud: What are the key differences?

Some might use the terms private cloud and colocation interchangeably, but they refer to two completely different things. The main distinction between colocation vs. cloud lies with functionality. A colocation facility operates as a data center that rents floor space to an organization that has outgrown its own data center, whereas the private cloud enables designated users within an organization to act as tenant administrators.

Simply put, an organization can host a private cloud within a colocation facility, but the simple act of using a colocation facility isn't the same thing as building a private cloud. The environment's functionality determines whether that environment qualifies as a private cloud or colocation, not the hardware's geographic location.

Colocation basics Unlike a public cloud provider, a colocation facility doesn't provide managed services. Instead, a colocation facility is simply a shared data center that provides its customers with floor space, power, cooling and connectivity. Some colocation facilities also provide physical security. The organization that leases space in the colocation facility provides its own racks, servers and other data center equipment. Because the organization owns the hardware it uses, it can use that hardware in any way it requires.

Key differences between cloud and colocation Private clouds differ considerably from both public clouds and colocation facilities, but they do have certain similarities as well. Much like public clouds, most private clouds work as multi-tenant clouds an organization uses to host managed services. Private clouds can also isolate tenants from one another using software-defined boundaries. A colocation facility is also a multi-tenant environment and operates a remote data center. However, the similarities end there. Although public cloud providers make their services available to the general public, cloud providers design private clouds to service internal tenants. For example, each department in a large company might act as a tenant and can create VMs based on templates provided by the organization's IT department. Some might assume organizations host private clouds in their own data centers, and, in many cases, they do. However, an organization doesn't necessarily have to host a private cloud on premises to possess a private cloud. Here is a summary of the similarities and differences between public clouds, private clouds and colocation facilities: Public clouds reside in a remote data center owned and operated by the cloud hosting provider.

Private clouds can reside on premises in an organization's own data center or in a colocation facility.

Public clouds act as managed hosting providers, servicing multiple tenants.

Private clouds also act as managed hosting providers, servicing multiple tenants. The difference is that whereas a public cloud provider's tenants tend to be unrelated to one another, private cloud tenants tend to be the individual departments in the organization. Private clouds tend to have few -- if any -- external tenants.

Colocation facilities are also multi-tenant, but unlike a public or private cloud, colocation facilities don't offer managed services to their tenants. Instead, the tenants only lease floor space or rack space in the colocation facility. It's entirely up to the tenant to decide what they do with that leased space.