Xen vs. KVM: What are the differences?

Both Xen and KVM offer distinct advantages, such as the ability to run multiple OSes simultaneously and gain access to network flexibility.

An admin's decision ultimately comes down to the organization's primary infrastructure, staff resources and interest in using the cloud.

These hypervisors are Linux-based and have vendor support for management tools through Citrix, Oracle and Red Hat.

What is Xen? Researchers at the University of Cambridge created the Xen Type 1 hypervisor in the late 1990s. The Linux Foundation took over the project in 2013. A Xen-based hypervisor is a Type 1 hypervisor, which enables IT administrators to run multiple OSes on the same hardware and has a small management layer to manage shared resources. Citrix and Oracle use Xen for their virtualization products. Citrix co-opted the Xen name but decided to rebrand XenServer as Citrix Hypervisor to differentiate it from the open source offering.

Differentiate between KVM vs. Xen hypervisors The Xen hypervisor uses a microkernel design that runs on bare-metal hardware and can run on systems without virtualization extensions. This doesn't apply to most modern servers but is an issue for older hardware. Xen version 4.14 has several new security-focused features, including Linux stub domains, a lightweight VM fork to analyze malware, a live patch feature with higher granular control over patching, and support for the hardware-based Control-flow Enforcement Technology Shadow Stack. April 2021's version 4.15 improved these features and included new secure boot modes. An advantage of KVM is that it functions at the Linux OS kernel; this means that KVM gets bug fixes and security updates as Linux publishes new releases. KVM Nitro is a new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud capability that carves out isolated compute environments within the same instance. Security and isolation are the primary motivations to protect sensitive data at the VM level.